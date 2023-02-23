Preliminary Q4 2022 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Maria Zesch - TAKKT AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Welcome. Welcome to our earnings call for the preliminary results 2022.



This is the very first call for our new CFO, Lars Bolscho. And I'm very happy that we found an internal successor for the CFO position. So happy to have you onboard, Lars. And maybe you give us a short intro.



Lars Bolscho - TAKKT AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you. Thank you, Maria. It's a pleasure for me to welcome all of you, first time in my new role, to our call.



My name is Lars Bolscho. Since January this year, I am the CFO of TAKKT Group.



So quite new in this role but not new to the company, I am with TAKKT for 14 years already, first part of those 14 years in TAKKT Group positions