Ependion AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Marcus Allman - - Analyst



Hi and welcome everybody to the Capital Markets Day of Ependion. My name is [Marcus Allman]. I'm an analyst for the company.



And I think with very little ado, I will lay hand the word over to Jenny SjÃ¶dahl, who is the CEO of Ependion. Warm welcome to you and then I'll let you introduce yourself and the team and the agenda, and then we'll do an agenda and then Q&A.



Jenny SjÃ¶dahl Ependion AB-President&CEO



Thank you very much, Marcus. Good afternoon everybody and welcome to our second Capital Markets Day in modern history I would say. The last one was in December 2022, and welcome also to those of you who are following us online.



My name is Jenny SjÃ¶dahl, I am the CEO of Ependion since 2022. And I'm also the CEO of Westermo, one of the business entities since 2017. So here we are, March 5, we are well into the first quarter of the year of course.



We will release our quarterly report on April 24, and the fourth quarter of '23 is pretty much history now. So we