Full Year 2019 TKH Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

J. M. Alexander Van Der Lof - TKH Group N.V. - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone, here in Amsterdam. We are very grateful that you are here today, and also a warm welcome to everyone in the webcast.



We have today the presentation of our annual results. And to start with, of course, we are happy as a company that we ended with a net result which was in line with our guidance. And then if we look at 2019, it was a year with a lot of turbulence. The second half was much better than the first half. And what we see is that we still had a lot of headwind in the second half. Especially in the industrial segment, we saw that it was quite difficult with -- related to capital goods investments and in some areas, even a substantial drop in turnover in Q4. But in other areas, it went quite well. And especially Machine Vision, we show that we had a quite good development in Q4. And I believe we even outperformed the market there. And that is also our intention, and we will come back to that in the other parts of our presentation.



So when we look at the first half year,