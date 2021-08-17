Half Year 2021 TKH Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

J. M. Alexander Van Der Lof - TKH Group N.V. - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning to everyone, especially warm welcome to you here in the Experience Center of TKH, and very good to see you here and that you are daring to be physically here. Also a warm welcome to everyone in the Teams meeting and also in the webcast for the presentation of our half year results.



We are, of course, ourselves quite enthusiastic about what has happened in the first half year, especially the second quarter, went quite well. Of course, the comparison base was easy because of the heavy COVID situation last year. When we review the first half year, we saw that especially the first 2 months were still quite difficult. That was also why we were initially careful with our outlook for the first half year.



In May, we were somewhat more positive, and we upgraded the outlook that it would be better than the first half year last year. And that went actually quite well. And I especially have to give a compliment to the team of VMI, Tire Building, which really did an incredible job in increasing the