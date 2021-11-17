TKH Group NV Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Elling D. Hengelo de Lange - TKH Group N.V. - CFO, Head of Personnel & Organization and Member of Executive Board



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome at this TKH Capital Markets Day 2021. Happy to see you in either virtual participation or a few people here at the location itself.



We have an interesting program today, I think, for you, interesting presentations to give you more in-depth knowledge about the performance of TKH and also, of course, the strategy and the ambitions we have in mind, especially towards 2025.



But before I get into more detail, I would like to start off with the message of our CEO and Chairman, Alexander Van Der Lof. It's a pre-recorded message.



J. M. Alexander Van Der Lof - TKH Group N.V. - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good afternoon. Very warm welcome to the Capital Markets Day that we organized today. We are very happy to present this to you today, exciting news that we have to bring. After good results, Q3 results, that we presented yesterday, we now will further present new challenges, new