Feb 21, 2024 / 01:50PM GMT

(technical difficulty) to start. So from moving right along here, thank you that we have the team from Terex, Simon Meester, newly appointed here in what month to us every month who is at CEO of Tarek's; and Julie Beck, our CFO, who's Thanks again for your consistent. It supported our conference and good to see both here. And I think with that, I think Simon has some prepared remarks to go through and then we'll open up to Q&A after that.



Simon Meester - Terex Corporation - President, CEO



So yes, for non-US and global arms. Hi, everyone. Thanks for your interest in our company. I've been in the role for about six weeks now. So I'm actually That's my first investors conference. So I'm looking forward to meeting a lot of folks today and tomorrow. But yes, what I thought I would do is just quickly here a little bit about tariffs.



And some of this is also quite frankly, kind of how I'm looking at the company might give you a little bit of a flavor of kind of where I'm coming from at the moment. But I very much see Canon, my tenure is