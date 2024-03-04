Mar 04, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT

All right. Welcome, everyone. I'm David Chen with Morgan Stanley and very, very pleased to have Brian Miller here, EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Tyler Technologies. Thanks, Brian.



Thanks for having me.



So Brian, how long have you been at the company?



I'm in my 27th year.



27 years at Tyler Technologies. So amazing. So maybe for those of us who may be newer to the story, maybe just kind of just warm us up with the company, kind of the mission -- kind of a founding mission of the company and kind of the core products that you serve.

Sure. Tyler is a vertical software company focused on the public sector