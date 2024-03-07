Oil-Dri Corp of America Triples Net Income in Q2, Sees 8% Revenue Growth Year-to-Date

ODC Reports Record Highs in Sales and Gross Profit for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Soared to $12.4 million in Q2, a 221% increase over the previous year.
  • Revenue: Grew by 4% in Q2 to $105.7 million, and 8% year-to-date to $217.1 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Diluted EPS for common stock jumped to $1.70, up 204% from the prior year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved significantly to 29.3% in Q2 from 22.6% in the previous year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased to $27.8 million, reflecting a $13.8 million rise from the prior year.
  • Segment Performance: Business to Business segment's operating income up by 42%, while Retail and Wholesale segment's operating income increased by 37%.
Article's Main Image

On March 7, 2024, Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing a remarkable performance for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2024. The company, known for its diverse range of sorbent products, including popular brands like Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat, has reported a significant increase in net income and revenue, attributing success to strategic initiatives and a diversified product portfolio.

1765943815623045120.png

Financial Highlights and Operational Performance

ODC's consolidated net sales for the second quarter reached $105.7 million, marking a 4% increase over the previous year, and an 8% increase year-to-date to $217.1 million. The company's net income attributable to ODC more than tripled to $12.4 million in the second quarter, compared to $3.9 million in the prior year. Excluding nonrecurring events, net income still showed a remarkable increase of 120% for the quarter.

The company's gross profit hit an all-time high for the second quarter at $30.9 million, a 34% increase over the prior year, with gross margins expanding to 29.3%. This growth was primarily driven by increased sales of renewable diesel and cat litter products, as well as higher selling prices across multiple products and improved product mix.

ODC's Business to Business Products Group reported a 3% increase in net sales to $36.2 million, while the Retail and Wholesale Products Group saw a 4% increase to $69.4 million. Segment operating income for both groups also saw substantial increases, with the Business to Business segment up by 42% and the Retail and Wholesale segment up by 37%.

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Despite the positive results, ODC faced challenges in the animal health and agricultural businesses, with sales declines in these areas. However, the company's strategic initiatives to improve gross margins and invest in manufacturing infrastructure have yielded positive results, enabling the company to overcome these hurdles.

President and CEO Daniel S. Jaffee commented on the results, stating:

“I am pleased to report another exceptional quarter, marked by growth in consolidated net sales, gross profit, and net income... These achievements can be attributed to our team’s ongoing dedication and the diverse product offerings derived from our unique minerals. In the periods ahead, we remain committed to sustaining this momentum, investing in our manufacturing infrastructure, and delivering our value-added products and services to our loyal customers.”

Looking Forward

Looking ahead, ODC plans to continue investing in its manufacturing infrastructure and delivering value-added products to its customers. The company's strong cash position, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $27.8 million, provides a solid foundation for future investments and growth initiatives.

ODC's record results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 demonstrate the company's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on strategic opportunities. With a focus on innovation and customer service, ODC is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory and continue delivering value to its shareholders.

For more detailed information and to participate in the earnings discussion, interested parties can access the live webcast on the company's website on March 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oil-Dri Corp of America for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.