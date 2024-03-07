Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Reports Growth in Revenue and Same-Store Sales for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Consistent Traffic Growth Drives Positive Performance Despite Unchanged GAAP Net Income

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 total revenues increased by 4.7% to $125.7 million, and full-year revenues rose by 8.7% to $491.4 million.
  • Same-Store Sales: Q4 same-store sales grew by 6.3%, marking the eleventh consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income remained steady at $2.7 million for Q4, while full-year net income increased to $5.1 million from $4.3 million in the previous year.
  • Earnings Per Share: GAAP diluted EPS was consistent at $0.09 for Q4, with full-year EPS rising to $0.17 from $0.15.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 adjusted EBITDA remained flat at $7.5 million, while full-year adjusted EBITDA saw a significant increase of 80% to $28.3 million.
  • Franchise Growth: Potbelly ended 2023 with 612 open and committed shops under the Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative.
  • Outlook: Potbelly provides guidance for Q1 and full year 2024, expecting low- to mid-single digit same-store sales growth and approximately 10% new unit growth.
Article's Main Image

On March 7, 2024, Potbelly Corp (PBPB, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its neighborhood sandwich shops, has demonstrated a robust performance with a notable increase in revenues and same-store sales, driven largely by traffic growth.

1765944587282706432.png

Potbelly Corp owns and operates a chain of sandwich shops that are a staple in many neighborhoods, offering a variety of sandwiches, salads, shakes, and other menu items. With a significant presence in the United States, particularly in Illinois and Texas, the company also has franchise partners internationally, with a strong footprint in the Middle East.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's financial achievements in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 are indicative of its resilience and adaptability in a competitive industry. Potbelly has maintained a steady growth in revenue, which is crucial for sustaining operations and expanding its market presence. The consistent increase in same-store sales suggests that the company is successfully retaining and attracting customers, which is vital for long-term success in the restaurant industry.

However, despite the revenue growth, GAAP net income for the fourth quarter remained unchanged from the previous year, highlighting the challenges of managing costs and maximizing profitability. Adjusted net income for the quarter decreased to $0.7 million from $2.6 million, reflecting the need for Potbelly to continue refining its cost structure and operational efficiency.

Key Financial Metrics

Examining the key financial metrics, Average Weekly Sales (AWS) increased by 3.4% to $24,960 for the quarter, and by 11.2% to $24,990 for the full year. This growth in AWS is a testament to the company's ability to generate consistent revenue on a weekly basis.

Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for certain non-GAAP items, remained flat at $7.5 million for the quarter but saw a significant increase for the full year. This growth in adjusted EBITDA is important as it reflects the company's operational profitability and its ability to generate cash flow from its core business operations.

"I am very proud of what our team accomplished in the 4th quarter and full year 2023. Our Give-Pillar Strategy maintains our focus on what matters most to our customers and associates while growing our brand to the benefit of our franchisees and shareholders. Traffic driven sales, shop level and company profitability and unit growth development efforts headlined our success," said Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly Corporation.

Looking ahead, Potbelly has provided guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2024, with expectations of low- to mid-single digit same-store sales growth and approximately 10% new unit growth. This outlook is indicative of the company's confidence in its growth strategy and its commitment to expanding its footprint.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, Potbelly Corp's latest earnings report demonstrates a company that is growing steadily, with a clear strategy for expansion and a strong understanding of its customer base. The company's ability to maintain positive same-store sales growth and its ambitious plans for new shop commitments are promising signs for future performance.

For more detailed financial analysis and up-to-date information on Potbelly Corp's performance, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Potbelly Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.