Traeger Inc (COOK) Reports Mixed 2023 Financial Results and Provides 2024 Outlook

Revenue Growth in Q4 Amidst Annual Decline; Gross Margin Improves

57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Q4 Revenue Increase: Traeger Inc (COOK) reported an 18.3% increase in Q4 revenue to $163.5 million.
  • Full Year Revenue Decline: Despite a strong Q4, annual revenue decreased by 7.6% to $605.9 million.
  • Gross Margin Expansion: Gross margin improved both in Q4 and for the full year, reaching 36.8% and 36.9%, respectively.
  • Net Loss: Traeger Inc (COOK) experienced a net loss of $24.0 million in Q4 and $84.4 million for the full year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Growth: Adjusted EBITDA increased by 82% in Q4 to $13.0 million and by 47% for the full year to $61.1 million.
  • 2024 Guidance: The company expects total revenue between $580 million and $605 million, with gross margin between 39% and 40%.
Article's Main Image

On March 7, 2024, Traeger Inc (COOK, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its wood pellet fueled barbeque grills and related accessories, experienced a revenue increase in the fourth quarter but saw a decline over the full year. Traeger Inc (COOK) operates primarily in North America, which constitutes the majority of its revenue.

1765944665565196288.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Traeger Inc (COOK, Financial) reported a robust 18.3% increase in Q4 revenue, driven by strong growth in its grills business and accessories, including the MEATER smart thermometers. However, the full year presented a different picture with a 7.6% decline in total revenues, attributed to retail destocking and strategic pricing actions. The company's net loss for the year was significant at $84.4 million, although this was an improvement from the previous year's loss.

The gross margin improvement, both quarterly and annually, is a positive sign, reflecting the company's ability to manage costs effectively, particularly in freight and logistics. However, the net loss indicates ongoing challenges in achieving profitability. The company's CEO, Jeremy Andrus, expressed satisfaction with the Q4 results and the progress made in a challenging industry environment. He highlighted the company's improved financial position and continued focus on long-term growth initiatives, including product innovation and market expansion.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

The increase in adjusted EBITDA is a key financial achievement for Traeger Inc (COOK, Financial), demonstrating the company's ability to grow its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, despite a challenging market. This metric is particularly important for value investors as it provides insight into the company's operational performance and cash flow generation capabilities, which are crucial for sustaining growth and returning value to shareholders.

Key Financial Metrics

The company's balance sheet shows a decrease in inventory, from $153.5 million at the end of 2022 to $96.2 million at the end of 2023, indicating strategic inventory management. Cash and cash equivalents also decreased slightly from $39.1 million to $29.9 million. These figures are essential for investors to assess the company's liquidity and ability to manage its resources effectively.

"Looking to 2024, we will be focused on our strategic growth pillars and executing against our plan to drive household penetration. While we anticipate that consumer demand for grills will remain soft in 2024, we are guiding to growth in Adjusted EBITDA driven by our expectation for meaningful gross margin expansion," said Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger.

2024 Outlook and Analysis

Traeger Inc (COOK, Financial) provided guidance for 2024, anticipating total revenue between $580 million and $605 million, with an expected increase in gross margin to between 39% and 40%. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $62 million and $71 million. This guidance reflects the company's expectations for continued softness in grill industry demand but also suggests confidence in its margin enhancement initiatives and cost management strategies.

The company's performance in 2023, particularly the strong Q4, positions it to potentially capitalize on its strategic growth initiatives. However, the anticipated soft consumer demand for grills in 2024 presents a challenge that the company will need to navigate. Investors will be watching closely to see if Traeger Inc (COOK, Financial) can continue to expand its gross margin and drive EBITDA growth in a softer market.

