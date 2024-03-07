El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) Reports Mixed Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Amid Operational Changes

Company Sees Shift in Revenue Streams and Implements Share Repurchase Program

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Company-operated restaurant revenue: Decreased to $94.0 million in Q4 2023 from $99.6 million in Q4 2022.
  • Franchise revenue: Increased by 17.0% to $11.0 million in Q4 2023.
  • Net income: Dropped to $4.4 million in Q4 2023 from $6.5 million in Q4 2022.
  • Adjusted net income: Remained stable at $0.16 per diluted share in both Q4 2023 and Q4 2022.
  • Share repurchase program: Authorized up to $20.0 million, with $7.4 million remaining after recent repurchases.
  • New CEO appointment: Elizabeth Williams to take the helm on March 11, 2024.
  • Debt and liquidity: Outstanding debt balance of $84.0 million with $7.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 27, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On March 7, 2024, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the 13-week period ending December 27, 2023. The company, known for its fast-casual chicken restaurants, faced a challenging quarter with a mix of revenue decreases in company-operated restaurants and increases in franchise revenue.

Financial Performance and Strategic Shifts

El Pollo Loco's company-operated restaurant revenue saw a decline, primarily due to the sale of 18 company-operated restaurants to existing franchisees and a slight decrease in comparable restaurant revenue. However, this was partially offset by an increase in sales from restaurants opened in prior quarters. Franchise revenue growth was attributed to the additional revenue from the sold restaurants and the opening of five new locations, along with a 1.6% increase in franchise comparable restaurant sales.

Despite the revenue shifts, the company's restaurant contribution margin improved slightly due to higher menu prices and better operating efficiencies. However, general and administrative expenses rose, primarily due to increased executive transition costs and other administrative expenses.

Net Income and Share Repurchase Program

Net income for the quarter decreased to $4.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net income was stable at $0.16 per diluted share for both periods. The company also announced a share repurchase program, with $7.4 million worth of common stock still available for repurchase as of the end of the quarter.

Leadership and Debt Position

El Pollo Loco announced the appointment of Elizabeth Williams as the new CEO, succeeding Maria Hollandsworth, who will continue as President and COO. The company's debt position showed an outstanding balance of $84.0 million, with a cash reserve of $7.3 million.

Looking Forward

El Pollo Loco's outlook for the remainder of 2024 includes a focus on menu innovations, marketing initiatives, and operational excellence to leverage the brand's unique offerings. The company's financial health and strategic initiatives suggest a commitment to growth and profitability in the competitive fast-casual industry.

For a detailed breakdown of El Pollo Loco's financials and management commentary, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report and conference call via the company's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.