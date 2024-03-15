Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) Reports Mixed 2023 Financial Results Amid Market Volatility

Discretionary AUM Grows Despite Revenue Dip; Adjusted Earnings Fall Year-Over-Year

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Increased to $33.3 billion, with discretionary AUM up by 4.8% year-over-year.
  • Revenue: Decreased by 4.7% to $117.4 million for 2023, affected by market depreciation in prior years.
  • Net Income: Consolidated net income was $15.2 million, down from $30.8 million in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Dropped to $26.9 million or 22.9% of revenue, compared to $32.0 million or 26.0% in 2022.
  • Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fell to $1.12 for 2023, from $1.35 in the prior year.
  • Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents stood at $70.3 million at the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On March 7, 2024, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. The wealth management firm, which provides advisory services to ultra-high net-worth individuals and institutional investors, faced a challenging year marked by market volatility and economic uncertainty.

1765945446318108672.png

Performance and Challenges

Despite the broader market gains in the fourth quarter, Silvercrest's revenue for the year lagged behind the increase in AUM, primarily due to the market depreciation in prior years. The company's revenue decreased by $5.8 million, or 4.7%, to $117.4 million for 2023 from $123.2 million for 2022. The firm's financial results were further impacted by adjustments to total compensation, with total recurring cash compensation as a percentage of revenue rising to 59% from the typical interim accrual rate of 55%.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, Silvercrest's discretionary AUM rose by $1.0 billion, or 4.8%, to $21.9 billion, and total AUM increased by 15.2%, or $4.4 billion, to $33.3 billion. The increase in AUM is a significant achievement for the asset management industry, as it indicates the firm's ability to attract and retain capital in a competitive market.

Key Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 was $26.9 million or 22.9% of revenue, down from $32.0 million or 26.0% of revenue in 2022. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for 2023 was $1.12, down from $1.35 in 2022. For the fourth quarter, Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million or 9.0% of revenue, down from $4.4 million or 15.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for the fourth quarter was $0.07, down from $0.15 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Outlook and New Initiatives

Looking ahead, Silvercrest anticipates a better environment in 2024, with AUM increases during the fourth quarter of 2023 and into the new year. The company's pipeline of new business opportunities has significantly improved, and it remains focused on new initiatives and investments to drive future growth.

For a more detailed analysis of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc's financial results and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.