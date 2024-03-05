Mar 05, 2024 / 01:40PM GMT

Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy & Large Cap Bank Analyst



On behalf of all my colleagues at RBC, I'd like you -- I'd like to welcome everybody to our Annual Financial Institutions Conference here in New York.



To kick off our first fireside chat, we have U.S. Bancorp, which many of you know is the fifth largest bank in the United States with over $660 billion in assets and has over 2,000 branches, primarily in the Midwest and West, has a market cap of about $65 billion. And in the fourth quarter, it generated an ROTCE of just over 18%.



With us, we have on my far left, John Stern, who is the CFO of U.S. Bancorp. He became the CFO in June of last year. And prior to that, he's been with the company since 2000. And to my immediate left is Gunjan Keda, I always mention your name wrong, Kedia, I apologize. She brings almost 30 years of financial services experience. She joined the bank in 2016. And she is Vice Chair of the Wealth, Corporate and Commercial & Institutional Banking businesses at U.S. Bancorp.

