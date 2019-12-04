Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Analyst Day Transcript

Dec 04, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Rhonda M. Bennetto - Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first Analyst and Investor event, both in person and online. My name is Rhonda Bennetto, and I oversee Investor Relations here at UCT.



With me this morning are Jim Scholhamer, Chief Executive Officer; Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer; Bill Bentinck, President of our Service Division; and Cheryl Knepfler, Managing Director of Marketing. Jim will begin by providing a brief recap of UCT, the positive changes we've implemented over the past several years and provide an update on our Products division. Bill will follow in a similar fashion with some details on our Services business, including the growth opportunities. After that, Cheryl will provide an industry update, and Sheri will conclude the formal presentation with the financial recap and update. We will wrap up the presentation with a formal Q&A, so we ask that you hold your questions until the end.



Today's presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties as noted