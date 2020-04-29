Q1 2020 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 08:45PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Ultra Clean Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Rhonda, Rhonda Bennetto with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Rhonda M. Bennetto - Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Ian. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.



With me today are Jim Scholhamer, Chief Executive Officer; and Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer. Jim will begin with some prepared remarks about the business, and Sheri will follow with a financial review, then we'll open up the call for questions.



Today's call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, please refer to the risk factors disclosure in our SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions as of today, and we assume no obligation to update them after this