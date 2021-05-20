Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

James P. Scholhamer - Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. My name is Jim Scholhamer and as Chief Executive Officer of UCT, I will be presiding over this meeting. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak and to support the health and well-being of our employees, partners and shareholders, we are holding this meeting virtually. As is our custom, we will conduct the business portion of the meeting first, then provide a short presentation on our products and services. It is 12:30 p.m., and the meeting will now come to order.



In accordance with the company's bylaws, Paul Cho, the company's Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will act as secretary of this meeting. Mr. Cho will also preside over portions of the meeting. Ms. Sheri Savage, the company's Chief Financial Officer; and I have been appointed as proxies for the company by the Board of Directors for this meeting. It is not necessary for stockholders to vote online if they have already sent in