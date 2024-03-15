MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has seen a recent insider sell according to a new SEC filing. Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 1,526 shares of the company on March 6, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC filing, which can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 191,526 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 81 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe. On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,262.67, giving the company a market capitalization of $22.058 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 51.06, which is above both the industry median of 27.54 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $253.05, indicates that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.99. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Michael Saylor may provide investors with insight into the executive's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors are always encouraged to conduct their own research and consider a wide range of factors when making investment decisions.

