Catherine Park - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings - Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to BJ's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. On the call with me today are Bob Eddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Laura Felice, Chief Financial Officer; and Bill Werner, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development.



Please remember that during this call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on our current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations described on this call.