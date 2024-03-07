Mar 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Yes, greetings. Welcome to the Distribution Solutions Group Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Stephen Hu. Sir, you may begin.



Steven Hooser - Three Part Advisors, LLC - IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Distribution Solutions Group Fiscal Year 2023 and fourth quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call are DSG.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Kane, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Ron Knutson.



In conjunction with today's call, we have provided a 2023 financial results. Slide deck posted on the company's Investor Relations website at investor dot Distribution Solutions group.com.



Please note that statements on this call and in today's press release contain forward-looking statements concerning goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, plans, future operating results, an underlying assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could