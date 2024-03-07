Mar 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Kroger Co., Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.
Robinson C. Quast - The Kroger Co. - Director of IR
I am joined today by Kroger's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney McMullen and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Todd Foley. Before we begin, I want to remind you that today's discussions will include forward-looking statements. We want to caution you that such statements are predictions, and actual events or results can differ materially. A detailed discussion of the many factors that we believe may have a material effect on our business on an ongoing basis is contained in our SEC filings. The Kroger Company assumes no obligation to update that information.
Q4 2023 Kroger Co Earnings Call Transcript
