Q4 2023 Kroger Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Robinson C. Quast - The Kroger Co. - Director of IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Kroger's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. I am joined today by Kroger's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney McMullen and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Todd Foley.