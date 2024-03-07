Q4 2023 Miller Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you and good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to the Miller Industries conference call. We are here to discuss the company's 2023 fourth quarter and full year results, which were released after the close of the market yesterday. With us from the management team today are Bill Miller, Chairman of the Board; Will Miller, President, CEO; Debbie Whitmire, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Frank Madonia, Dona Executive Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel.



Today's call will begin with formal remarks from management followed by a question and answer session. Please note in this morning's conference call, management may make forward-looking statements in accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of