Mar 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Wiley's Q3 Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to introduce Wiley's Vice President of Investor Relations, Brian Campbell. Please go ahead.
Brian Campbell - John Wiley & Sons, Inc. - VP, IR
Thank you, and welcome, everyone. With me today are Matt Kissner, Wiley's Interim President and CEO; Christina Van Tassell, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jay Flynn, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Research and Learning.
Note that our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today and will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those statements. The company does not undertake any obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Also, while we provide non-GAAP measures as a supplement to evaluate underlying operating profitability and performance trends, these measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by U.S. GAAP and,
Q3 2024 John Wiley & Sons Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...