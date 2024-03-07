Mar 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Loma Negra fourth quarter 2023 conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Also, Mr. Sergio Faifman will be responding in Spanish immediately following an English translation. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Diego JalÃ³n, Head of IR. Please go ahead, Diego.



Diego JalÃ³n - Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Loma Negra's earnings conference call. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings press release and the presentation for today's call, both of which were distributed yesterday after market close. Joining me on the call this morning Sergio Faifman, our CEO and Vice President of the Board of Directors and our CFO, Marcos Gradin. Both of them will be available for the Q&A session.



Before we proceed, I would like to make the following Safe Harbor statements. Today's call will contain forward looking statements, and I refer you to the Forward