Mar 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the KLX Energy Services conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. With me today are Chris Baker, KLX Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Keefer Lehner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Following my remarks, management will provide a high-level commentary on the financial details of the full year and fourth quarter and discuss the outlook for 2024 before opening the call for your questions.