Q4 2023 AFC Gamma Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to AFC games Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and I would now like to turn the call over to Gabriel Katz, chief legal officer. Please go ahead.



Gabe Katz - AFC Gamma Inc - Chief Legal Officer



Good morning, and thank you all for joining AFC earnings call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31st, 2023. I'm joined this morning by Leonard Tannenbaum, our Executive Chairman; Daniel Neville, our Chief Executive Officer; Rob Tanenbaum, our President; and Brandon Hensel our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to note that this call is being recorded. Replay information is included in our January 31, 2024 press release and is posted on the Investor Relations portion of AFC gamma website at AFC gamma.com, along with our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings release and investor presentation.



Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements and