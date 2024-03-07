Q4 2023 Enhabit Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Enhabit Home Health & Hospice's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I will now turn the call over to Crissy Carlisle, Enhabit's Chief Financial Officer.



Crissy Carlisle - Enhabit, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator, good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Enhabit Home Health & Hospice's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me on the call today is Barb Jacobsmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Before we begin, if you do not already have a copy, the third quarter earnings release, supplemental information and related Form 8-K filed with the SEC are available on our website at investors.ehab.com. On Page 2 of the supplemental information, you will find the safe harbor statements, which are also set forth on the last page of the earnings release. During the call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which