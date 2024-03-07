Q4 2023 American Eagle Outfitters Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Judy Meehan - American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Good morning, everyone. Today, we are hosting an extended earnings call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results as well as our new Powering Profitable Growth strategy and 3-year financial targets. The call will include prepared remarks from Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jen Foyle, President Executive Creative Director for AE and Aerie; and Mike Mathias, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to refer you to our safe harbor statement and additional disclosures around non-GAAP results posted on screen. Reconciliations of adjusted results to the GAAP results are available in the tables attached to the earnings release, which is posted on our corporate website at www.aeo-inc.com in the Investor Relations section.