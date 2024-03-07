Q4 2023 Vermilion Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Dion Hatcher - Vermilion Energy Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us and Dion Hatcher, President and CEO of Vermilion Energy. With me today are Lars Lester Vice President and CFO, Darcy current Vice President, International and HSE, Brandon McQuade, Vice President, North America, Jenson Tan, Vice President, Business Development, Kyle Preston, Vice President of Investor Relations, will be referencing a PowerPoint presentation to discuss our 2023 Q4 and year-end results presentation can be found on our website under invest with us and Events and Presentations. Please refer to our advisory on forward-looking statements at the end of the presentation that describes forward-looking information, non-GAAP measures and oil and gas