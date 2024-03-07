Mar 07, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator, and welcome to the Intrepid Potash Inc., fourth-quarter 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Evan Mapes, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Evan Mapes - Intrepid Potash Inc - IR Contact Officer
Thank you, Krista. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us to discuss and review Intrepid's fourth quarter 2020 results. With me today is Intrepid's Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO, Bob Jornayvaz; and CFO, Matt Preston. Also available to answer questions during the Q&A session is the Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Zachry Adams; and our Vice President of Operations, John Galassini.
Please be advised that our remarks today include forward-looking statements as defined by US securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those from anticipated are based upon information available to us today, and we
Q4 2023 Intrepid Potash Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 07, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...