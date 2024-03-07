Q4 2023 Intrepid Potash Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator, and welcome to the Intrepid Potash Inc., fourth-quarter 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Evan Mapes, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Evan Mapes - Intrepid Potash Inc - IR Contact Officer



Thank you, Krista. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us to discuss and review Intrepid's fourth quarter 2020 results. With me today is Intrepid's Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO, Bob Jornayvaz; and CFO, Matt Preston. Also available to answer questions during the Q&A session is the Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Zachry Adams; and our Vice President of Operations, John Galassini.



Please be advised that our remarks today include forward-looking statements as defined by US securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those from anticipated are based upon information available to us today, and we