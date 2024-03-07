Q4 2023 Global Water Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Yesterday, we issued our 2023 fourth quarter and year-end financial results by press release, a copy of which is available on our website at www.gwresources.com.



Speaking today is Ron Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Liebman, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Krygier, Chief Operating Officer. Ron will summarize the key operational events of the quarter. Mike will review the financial results for the fourth