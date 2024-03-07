Mar 07, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Aemetis Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 earnings review conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode and a brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Todd Waltz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aemetis, Inc. Mr. Wolf, you may begin.



Todd Waltz - Aemetis, Inc. - EVP & CFO



Thank you, Allie, and welcome to the Amedisys Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 earnings review conference call. Joining us for the call today is Eric McAfee, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis, and Andy Foster, President of Aemetis North America. We suggest visiting our website at a modest.com to review today's earnings press release, the Midas corporate and investor presentations filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and recent press releases and previous earnings conference calls. The presentation for today's call is available for review or download on the Investors