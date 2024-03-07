Q4 2023 Oncolytics Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Oncolytics Biotech's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 conference call. All participants are now in a listen only mode. There will be a question and answer session at the end of this call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jon Patton, Director of Investor Relations and Communication. Please go ahead.



Jon Patton - Oncolytics Biotech Inc - Director of Investor Relations and Communication



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, Oncolytics issued a press release providing recent operational highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. A replay of today's call will be available on the Events section of the Ontex website approximately two hours after its completion. After remarks from company management, we will open the call for Q&A.



As a reminder, various remarks made during this call contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business