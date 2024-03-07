Mar 07, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Noodles & Company fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mike Hynes, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Michael Hynes - Noodles & Co - Chief Financial Officer
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. Here with me this afternoon is Drew Madsen, our Chief Executive Officer. I'd like to start by going over a few regulatory matters.
During our remarks, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Any such items should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are only projections and actual events or results could differ materially from those projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those
Q4 2023 Noodles & Co Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 07, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...