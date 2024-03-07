Q4 2023 Noodles & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Michael Hynes - Noodles & Co - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. Here with me this afternoon is Drew Madsen, our Chief Executive Officer.



During our remarks, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Any such items should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are only projections and actual events or results could differ materially from those projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those