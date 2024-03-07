Q4 2023 MacroGenics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. We will begin the MacroGenics 2023 Fourth Quarter Corporate Progress and Financial Results Conference Call in just a moment. (Operator Instructions) At this point, I will turn the call over to James Karrels, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial of MacroGenics.



Jim Karrels - MacroGenics, Inc. - SVP, CFO & Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to MacroGenics' conference call to discuss our fourth quarter 2023 financial and operational results. For anyone who has not had the chance to review these results, we issued a press release this afternoon outlining today's announcements. This release is available under the Investors tab on our website at macrogenics.com. You may also listen to this conference call via webcast on our website where it will be archived for 30 days, beginning approximately two hours after the call is completed.



I would like to alert listeners that today's discussion will include statements about the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements