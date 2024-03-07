Mar 07, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Arcturus Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Neda Safarzadeh, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, Public Relations and Marketing. Thank you. You may now begin.



Neda Safarzadeh - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR, Public Relations, and Marketing



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Arcturus Therapeutics quarterly financial update and pipeline progress call. today's call will be led by Joe Payne, our President and CEO; and Andrew Sassine, our CFO, Padmanabh Chivukula, our CSO and COO, will join them for the Q&A session. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the statements made during this call regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the Safe Harbor