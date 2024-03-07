Q3 2024 Smith & Wesson Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.



At this time, I will turn the call over to Kevin Maxwell, Smith & Wesson's General Counsel, who will give us information about the call.



Kevin Alden Maxwell - Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Secretary



Our comments today may contain forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about the future and are