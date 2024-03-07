Q4 2023 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Richard Vincent - Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Alicia. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon are our President and CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer; and our CMO Dr. Salim Yazji. Today's call includes a business update and discussion of our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Our 10-K for the full year 2023 was filed earlier today. Today's press release and a replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our terminals website for at least the next 30 days. Please note that certain information discussed on today's call is covered