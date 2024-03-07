Q2 2024 Guidewire Software Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Alex Hughes - Guidewire Software, Inc. - VP of IR



I'm Alex Hughes, Vice President of Investor Relations. And with me today is Mike Rosenbaum, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Cooper, Chief Financial Officer.



A complete disclosure of our results can be found in our press release issued today as well as in our related Form 8-K furnished to the SEC, both of which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available following the conclusion of this call.



Statements made on this call include forward-looking ones regarding our financial results, products, customer demand, operations, the impact of local, national and geopolitical events on our business, and other matters.