Mar 07, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining DocuSign's Fourth Quarter and Full -- Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of the website following the call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now pass the call over to Roger Martin, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.
Roger Martin - DocuSign, Inc. - VP of Finance
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to DocuSign's Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. I'm Roger Martin, DocuSign's Vice President of Finance. Joining me on today's call are DocuSign's CEO, Allan Thygesen; and CFO, Blake Grayson. The press release announcing our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results was issued earlier today and is posted on our Investor Relations website.
Before we begin, let me remind everyone that some of our statements on today's call are forward-looking. We believe our assumptions and expectations related to these forward-looking
Q4 2024 DocuSign Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 07, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...