Q4 2024 MongoDB Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to MongoDB's Q4 FY 2024.



Brian Denyeau - ICR, LLC - MD



Thanks. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review MongoDB's fourth quarter fiscal 2024 financial results which we announced in our press release issued after the close of market today. Joining me on the call today are Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO of MongoDB; and Michael Gordon, MongoDB's COO and CFO. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to our market and our future growth opportunities; our expectations for the macroeconomic environment in fiscal 2025 and the impact of AI; the benefits of our product platform; our competitive landscape; customer behaviors; our financial guidance; and our planned investments. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including the results of operations and financial conditions that cause actual results to differ materially from our