Q3 2024 American Outdoor Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to American Outdoor Brand, Inc., third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call. This call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Liz Sharp, Vice President of Investor Relations, for some information about today's call, please.



Liz Sharp - American Outdoor Brands Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good afternoon. Our comments today may contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements. Our use of words like anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, should, could, indicate, suggest, believe and other similar expressions is intended to identify those forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding our product development, focus objectives, strategies and vision, our strategic evolution, our market share and market demand for our products, market and inventory conditions related to our products and in our industry in general and growth opportunities and trends. Our forward-looking statements