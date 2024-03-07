Q4 2023 Willdan Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Al Kaschalk - Willdan Group Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Willdan Group's fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 earnings call. Joining our call today are Mike Bieber, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kim Earley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Copies of our earnings release we issued after market close today. You may find the earnings release and the invest Willdan investor report that accompanies today's call and the press release and stock information section of our Investor Relations website.



In addition, we have prepared a slide presentation to go along today's financial results conference call presentation is available on the Events section of the investor website. Management will review prepared remarks, and