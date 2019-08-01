Aug 01, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to this Ultralife Corporation's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, I'll like to turn the conference over to Jody Burfening. Please go ahead.
Jody Burfening - Lippert/Heilshorn&Associates - Inc. - MD and Principal
Thank you, Audra, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us this morning for Ultralife Corporation's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2019. With us on the call today are Mike Popielec, Ultralife's President and CEO, and Phil Fain, Ultralife's Chief Financial Officer. The earnings press release was issued earlier this morning. If anyone has not yet received a copy, I invite you to visit the company's website, www.ultralifecorporation.com, where you'll find the release under News in the Investor Relations section.
Before turning the call over to management, I would like to remind everyone that some statements made during this conference
Q2 2019 Ultralife Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...