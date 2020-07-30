Q2 2020 Ultralife Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Ultralife Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I'd like to turn the call over to Ms. Jody Burfening. Please go ahead.



Jody Burfening - Lippert/Heilshorn&Associates - Inc. - MD and Principal



Thank you, Anita, and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us this morning for Ultralife Corporation's Earnings Conference Call for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. With us on today's call are Mike Popielec, Ultralife's President and CEO, and Phil Fain, Ultralife's Chief Financial Officer.



The earnings press release was issued earlier this morning. If anyone has not yet received a copy, I invite you to visit the company's website UltralifeCorp.com, where you'll find the release under Investor News in the Investor Relations section. Before turning the call over to management, I would like to remind everyone that some statements made during this conference call contain forward-looking statements based