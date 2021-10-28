Q3 2021 Ultralife Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to this Ultralife Corporation's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call.



At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Jody Burfening. Please go ahead.



Jody Burfening -



Thank you, Catherine, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning for Ultralife Corporation's earnings conference call for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. With us on today's call are Mike Popielec, Ultralife's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Fain, Ultralife's Chief Financial Officer.



The earnings press release was issued earlier this morning. If anyone has not yet received a copy, I invite you to visit the company's website, www.ultralifecorp.com, where you'll find the release under Investor News in the Investor Relations section.



Before turning the call over to management, I would like to remind everyone that some statements made during this conference call contain forward-looking