Q2 2022 Ultralife Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning for the Ultralife Corporation's earnings conference call for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. With us on today's call are Mike Popielec, Ultralife's President and CEO; and Philip Fain, Ultralife's Chief Financial Officer.



The earnings press release was issued earlier this morning, and if anyone has not yet received a copy, I invite you to visit the company's website, www.ultralifecorp.com, where you'll find the release under Investor News in the Investor Relations section.



Before turning the call over to management, I would like to