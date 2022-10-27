Oct 27, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Ultralife Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release. My name is Prisa, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host to Mr. Jody Burfening to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Jody Burfening - Lippert/Heilshorn&Associates - Inc. - MD and Principal
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning for Ultralife Corporation's earnings conference call for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. We apologize for the delay in starting today's call, which occurred due to issues experienced by the conference call provider. So with us on today's call are Mike Popielec, Ultralife's President and CEO; and Phil Fain, Ultralife's Chief Financial Officer. The earnings press release was issued earlier this morning.
If anyone has not yet received a copy, I invite you to visit the company's website, www
Q3 2022 Ultralife Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...