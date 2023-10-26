Q3 2023 Ultralife Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ultralife Corporation third-quarter 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jody Burfening. Please go ahead.



Jody Burfening - LHA, Inc. - IR



Thank you, Bella., and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us this morning for Ultralife Corporation's earnings conference call for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.



With us on today's call are Mike Manna, Ultralife's President and CEO; and Phil Fain, Ultralife's Chief Financial Officer. The earnings press release was issued earlier this morning, and if anyone has not yet received a copy, I invite you to visit the company's website, www.ultralifecorp.com, where you'll find the release under investor news in the Investor Relations section.



Before turning the call over to management, I would like to remind everyone that some