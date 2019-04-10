Full Year 2018 UNIQA Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 10, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the UNIQA Group economic capital report 2018 call hosted by Kurt Svoboda, CFO/CRO.



Kurt Svoboda - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - CFO & CRO



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. I refer to the documents that are available on the UNIQA website and start with the executive summary on the economic capital and embedded value of UNIQA Group 2018.



As already stated during several calls in 2018, the economic capital situation based on the ECR level stays on a quite solid level on around 205 percentage points. The solid capital ratio, according to regulatory needs, are 248 percentage points. In this solid capital ratio (inaudible) income model for the nonlife business is included.



On the embedded value side we report a 3.3 percentage points of growth in the life and health [NCE]. Hence a further increase of the new business [videos]