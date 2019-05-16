Q1 2019 UNIQA Insurance Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the UNIQA Group results of the first quarter 2019 and publication of SFCR 2018 call hosted by Andreas Brandstetter, CEO, and Kurt Svoboda, CFO. My name is Rona and I will be your coordinator for today's conference. (Operator Instructions)



I am now handing you over to Andreas Brandstetter, CEO, to begin today's conference. Please go ahead.



Andreas Brandstetter - UNIQA Insurance Group AG - Chairman and CEO



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Highly appreciate your time, and may briefly summarize our major developments of, as we think, very solid Q1 2019.



As you will have seen on page 3 and 4, we have a quite solid development on top line following a reduction in the life business of around minus 6.8% groupwide. We see a moving forward growth in the P&C business of around 1.4%, which we expect to be stronger by the year end. And a solid growth in our Austrian health business or in our health business, of course predominantly driven by Austria, of more than 3%.



Very well